COUNCIL DELAYS DECISION ON GILL HAULING CONTRACT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS DELAYED A DECISION ON A TEN YEAR RECYCLING AND TRASH CLEECTION CONTRACT WITH GILL HAULING FOR ANOTHER TWO WEEKS.

COUNCIL MEMBERS HAD A DISCUSSION WITH GILL REPRESENTATIVES AND ALSO LISTENED TO PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE PROPOSAL THAT WOULD HAVE CUT RECYCLING BACK TO EVERY OTHER WEEK AS PART OF THE NEW DEAL.

A COMPROMISE WAS PROPOSED TO KEEP WEEKLY RECYCLING WITH 95 GALLON CONTAINERS FOR BOTH TRASH AND RECYCLING PICK UP.

THE CONTRACT WOULD BE FOR TEN YEARS WITH A BASIC MONTHLY COST TO RESIDENTS OF $19.05 A MONTH.

THE COUNCIL AND GILL AGREED TO DRAFT A NEW PROPOSAL AND DEFER A VOTE UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH.

THE COUNCIL DOES NOT MEET NEXT MONDAY BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY.