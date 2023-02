CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR COMMENT ON GILL HAULING CONTRACT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HOPES TO HEAR PUBLIC COMMENT TODAY ON A PROPOSED TEN YEAR WASTE COLLECTION CONTRACT WITH GILL HAULING.

AMONG THE PROPOSED CHANGES ARE REDUCING THE PICKUP OF RECYCLABLES FROM WEEKLY TO EVERY OTHER WEEK, PLUS A RATE COST INCREASE BASED ON 3 TO 5 PER CENT OF THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT FOR THE LENGTH OF THE AGREEMENT.

THE COUNCIL PUT OFF CONSIDERATION OF THE CONTRACT LAST WEEK OVER MAYOR BOB SCOTT ‘S CONCERNS THAT NO PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD ON THE PROPOSAL::

RECYCLE1 OC………IRRITATING TO ME. :23

THE PROPOSAL IS THE FINAL DISCUSSION ITEM ON TODAY’S COUNCIL AGENDA.