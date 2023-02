SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED & CHARGED IN PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A POLICE PURSUIT THAT ENDED IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY NIGHT.

AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED TO MAKE A TRAFFIC STOP ON A 2004 TOYOTA CAMRY THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN FROM THE 1300 BLOCK OF SUMMIT STREET.

THE DRIVER OF THE STOLEN VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP FOR POLICE AT WEST 3RD AND PERRY.

OFFICERS PURSUED THE VEHICLE FOR SEVERAL MILES, USING STOP STICKS TO DEFLATE ITS TIRES, ENDING IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE HILLCREST SHOPPING CENTER ON GLENN AVENUE.

A SQUAD CAR WAS RAMMED IN THE PURSUIT.

19-YEAR-OLD MYRON DUMARCE WAS ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AND CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT, FELONY ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER, AND FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON 15-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.