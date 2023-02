FOOTBALL BETTING SPURS RISE IN SPORTS GAMBLING

SPORTS BETTING IS NOW LEGAL IN IOWA AND 35 OTHER STATES, AND EXPERTS ARE PREDICTING THE BETTING ON THE SUPERBOWL IS GOING TO DOUBLE WHAT IT WAS LAST YEAR.

IOWA RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR, BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS ARE KEY FOR SPORTS BOOKS.

FBBET1 OC……FOR THE YEAR” :13

HE SAYS SPORTS BETTING HAS BEEN STRONG AGAIN THIS FOOTBALL SEASON, BUT COULD BE LEVELING OFF FROM A RECORD YEAR.

FBBET2 OC…….SPORTS BOOKS” :12

OHORILKO SAYS THE NEXT TWO MONTHS WRAP UP THE HEAVIEST BETTING SEASONS.

FBBET3 OC……..:COOL OFF” :18

SPORTSBOOKS BEGAN OPERATING IN IOWA IN AUGUST 2019.