FIRE DAMAGED A VACANT HOUSE ON NEBRASKA STREET FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE TWO STORY DUPLEX STRUCTURE AT 1821 NEBRASKA STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 3:30 P.M.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN UNOCCUPIED FOR SOME TIME AND HAS BEEN UNDERGOING RENOVATIONS.

NOBODY WAS FOUND IN THE BUILDING.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE STILL AT THE SCENE AS OF 4:30 P.M. AND NO CAUSE OF THE BLAZE HAD BEEN DETERMINED.

Photos by George Lindblade