ELPA PROGRAM HELPS HUNT ELEMENTARY STUDENTS DEVELOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE SKILLS

SIOUX CITY’S HUNT A+ ARTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LIKE MANY LOCAL GRADE SCHOOLS, HAS MANY STUDENTS WHO ARE NOT PROFICIENT IN ENGLISH WHEN THEY START CLASSES.

JODI JUHNKE IS AN ENGLISH LANGUAGE DEVELOPMENT TEACHER WHO WORKS WITH KINDERGARTEN AND 1ST GRADERS AT HUNT TO LEARN ENGLISH.

SHE IS PREPARING STUDENTS FOR THE ELPA21, AN ONLINE ASSESSMENT DESIGNED TO MEASURE STUDENT’S ENGLISH LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY AS THEY PROGRESS IN THEIR K-12 EDUCATION:

HUNT HELD A PEP ASSEMBLY FRIDAY TO PUMP THE STUDENTS UP AS THEY LOOK AHEAD TO ELPA21.

ALL ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS IN IOWA ARE REQUIRED TO TAKE THE ASSESSMENT.

JUHNKE TEACHES 82 YOUNG STUDENTS OF VARIOUS ETHNIC BACKGROUNDS AND SAYS THEY EMBRACE LEARNING ENGLISH AND ARE A HELP TO THEIR PARENTS, MANY OF WHOM DON’T CONVERSE IN ENGLISH VERY WELL:

SHE SAYS HER YOUNG KINDERGARTEN AND FIRST GRADERS LEARN WITH VISUAL AIDS TO ASSOCIATE THE WORDS WITH WHAT THEY MEAN:

ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF HUNT STUDENTS ARE ELIGIBLE TO TAKE THE ELPA21.

THE RESULTS ARE EVALUATED BY THE STATE OF IOWA TO MEASURE DISTRICT PROGRESS AND HELP STUDENTS PREPARE FOR THE NEXT STEPS IN THEIR EDUCATION PATH.