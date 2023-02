VERMILLION HS TEACHER’S LICENSE REVOKED

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IS PULLING THE LICENSES OF TWO TEACHERS.

THE DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE LICENSES OF TODD PALMER AND JEICKSON PICHARDO CASTILLO WERE REVOKED AFTER HEARINGS BACK IN OCTOBER.

OFFICIALS SAY PALMER SHARED SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MATERIALS OF HIMSELF AND HIS SPOUSE ON A TWITTER ACCOUNT WHILE TEACHING IN THE MEADE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE D-O-E SAYS PICHARDO CASTILLO’S LICENSE WAS PULLED AFTER HE PLEADED GUILTY IN CLAY COUNTY LAST APRIL TO ABUSE OR CRUELTY TO A MINOR AND STALKING WHILE WORKING AS A HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IN VERMILLION.

BOTH LICENSES ARE PERMANENTLY REVOKED.