IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES MEDICAL MALPRACTICE MONETARY LIMITS BILL

THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE VOTED TO SET LIMITS ON PAIN AND SUFFERING DAMAGES FROM MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAWSUITS IN THE STATE.

THE MOVE HAS BEEN ONE OF GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ PRIORITIES.

UNDER THE NEW GUIDELINES, THOSE NON-ECONOMIC DAMAGES FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CLAIMS AGAINST HOSPITALS WOULD BE LIMITED TO A MAXIMUM OF TWO MILLION DOLLARS.

FOR CLINICS, NURSING HOMES AND INDIVIDUAL PHYSICIANS THE CAP WOULD BE ONE MILLION. REPRESENTATIVE ANN MEYER OF FORT DODGE IS ALSO A NURSE WHO SAYS THE COST OF LIABILITY INSURANCE IS HURTING RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION OF DOCTORS, PARTICULARLY IN RURAL AREAS.

THE BILL BARELY PASSED THE HOUSE AS DEMOCRATS AND 11 REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST IT.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE MARK CISNEROS (SIHS-NAIR-OHSE) OF MUSCATINE SAYS THESE AREN’T FRIVOLOUS LAWSUITS AND MORE THAN 20 OTHER STATES HAVE SIMILAR CAPS THAT AREN’T REDUCING MEDICAL MALPRACTICE INSURANCE RATES.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE BILL IS REASONABLE MEDICAL MALPRACTICE REFORM THAT WILL HELP IOWA’S HEALTH CARE SYSTEM BE MORE REASONABLE AND ACCESSIBLE. UNDER THE BILL,

ECONOMIC LOSSES AND PUNITIVE DAMAGES FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE VICTIMS WOULD REMAIN UNLIMITED.