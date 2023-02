FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA

A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA.

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE.

A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE GARAGE BURNED AWAY AND VEHICLES INSIDE WERE DESTROYED.

THE FIRE SPREAD TO THE HOUSE BUT FIREFIGHTERS KEPT THE BLAZE LIMITED TO THE RAFTERS AND ROOF SO THE DAMAGE TO THE HOME WAS RELATIVELY MINOR.

NOBODY WAS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO FIREFIGHTERS WERE INJURED.

A STATE FIRE MARSHALL HAS BEEN CALLED IN TO HELP INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE.