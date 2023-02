CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS LEARN FIREFIGHTER SKILLS

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CAREER ACADEMY IS TRAINING SEVERAL STUDENTS TO BECOME FUTURE FIREFIGHTERS.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL HEADS THE PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES REAL WORLD EXPERIENCE FOR AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.

GAUL OC………LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS. :20

HE SAYS MANY OF THOSE STUDENTS ARE TRAINING WITH OUR METRO FIRE DEPARTMENTS:

GAUL1 OC……ALL THE TIME NOW. :15.

JACKSON JOHNSON OF SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH SCHOOL HOPES TO BECOME THE 3RD GENERATION OF HIS FAMILY TO BE A SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTER:

JACKSON OC…….KEEP OURSELVES SAFE. :19

THURSDAY MORNING, THE STUDENTS WERE WEARING FULL TURNOUT GEAR WITH AIRPACKS AND WALKED SEVERAL BLOCKS WITH CHIEF GAUL FROM THE CAREER ACADEMY TO A SIOUX CITY FIRE STATION:

GAUL2 OC…….GEAR WORKS. :15

STUDENT ISAAC WALKER ALSO COMES FROM A FAMILY OF FIREFIGHTERS AND SAYS EVERY DAY IS A DIFFERENT LEARNING EXPERIENCE:

WALKER OC……..IN HERE. :12

CHIEF GAUL SAYS IT’S FUN TO SEE THE STUDENTS EXCITEMENT AND WATCH THEM LEARN HOW FIREFIGHTERS TRAIN AND RESPOND IN REAL WORLD SITUATIONS.

THE PROGRAM IS HELPING TO TRAIN NEW FIREFIGHTERS DURING A TIME WHEN MANY SMALL AREA TOWNS ARE STRUGGLING TO RECRUIT PERSONNEL.