ROUNDS SAYS GOP WANTS BETTER MANAGEMENT OF SSI & MEDICARE, NOT CUTS

PRESIDENT BIDEN DREW BOOS AND CATCALLS FROM MANY REPUBLICANS IN ATTENDANCE AT HIS STATE OF THE UNION MESSAGE WHEN HE SAID SOME UNNAMED REPUBLICANS WANTED TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE.

REPUBLICAN SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAID EARLIER THAT THERE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSIONS ABOUT THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL SECURITY FOR SOME TIME:

SSI1 OC…….IN THE PAST. :27

ROUNDS SAYS MEDICARE IS IN A WORSE FINANCIAL SITUATION:

SSI2 OC……..IN THE PAST. :19

ROUNDS SAYS AS LIFE SPANS INCREASE, THERE WILL HAVE TO BE CHANGES MADE TO BOTH PROGRAMS:

SSI3 OC……..DOWN THE LINE. :20

A NUMBER OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT TO INCLUDE POTENTIAL CHANGES TO SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE AS PART OF ANY BUDGET NEGOTIATION WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY HAS SAID CUTS TO EITHER PROGRAM ARE OFF THE TABLE.

jerry Oster WNAX