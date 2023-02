REACTION TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

REPUBLICAN MEMBERS OF CONGRESS FROM OUR TRI-STATE AREA WEIGHED IN ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH TUESDAY NIGHT.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDT FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORED THE DESTRUCTIVE CONSEQUENCES OF HIS LIBERAL AGENDA AND DOUBLED DOWN ON HIS FAILED POLICIES.

FEENSTRA SAYS UNDER BIDEN OUR NATIONAL DEBT STANDS AT A RECORD $31 TRILLION, OUR FAMILIES ARE PAYING MORE FOR GAS AND GROCERIES, OUR FARMERS ARE SUFFERING FROM HIGH INPUT COSTS, MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAVE CROSSED OUR BORDER, AND OUR ENERGY RESERVES ARE DEPLETED.

NEBRASKA REPRESENTATIVE.ADRIAN SMITH SAYS FOUR IN TEN AMERICANS, THE HIGHEST NUMBER IN 37 YEARS OF POLLING, SAY THEY ARE WORSE OFF UNDER THE BIDEN PRESIDENCY.

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE BELIEVEs THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS WILL AGREE: UNDER PRESIDENT BIDEN, THE STATE OF OUR UNION IS MORE EXPENSIVE AND LESS SAFE.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE STATED THAT IN THE LAST TWO YEARS, DEMOCRATS USED THEIR TOTAL CONTROL OF WASHINGTON TO PURSUE A PARTISAN AGENDA THAT SHARPLY INCREASED COSTS ON FAMILIES, WEAKENED OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND UNDERMINED OUR NATIONAL SECURITY AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER AND ABROAD.

HE SAYS THE REALITY OF DIVIDED GOVERNMENT MEANS THAT COMPROMISE WILL BE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO ADDRESS THE MANY CHALLENGES FACING OUR COUNTRY.

THUNE IS OPTIMISTIC THAT MEMBERS OF BOTH PARTIES CAN COME TOGETHER TO BOLSTER OUR ENERGY SECURITY, CREATE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR FARMERS AND RANCHERS, INCREASE TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN BIG TECH, AND PRIORITIZE OUR MOST IMPORTANT RESPONSIBILITY: THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

THE PRO-DEMOCRATIC GROUP PROGRESS IOWA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MATT SINOVIC CALLED THE STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH STUNNING.

SINOVIC SAYS BIDEN REPEATEDLY OFFERED EXAMPLES OF HIS SUCCESSES AND OF BIPARTISAN COOPERATION, ONLY TO BE MET BY MAGA REPUBLICANS JEERING BACK AT HIM.

HE SAID THE EVENING’S MOST JAW DROPPING MOMENT WAS WHEN, BIDEN SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED THE PROTECTION OF SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE AND HE CALLED ON REPUBLICANS TO STAND AND CHEER IN AGREEMENT THAT THOSE PROGRAMS SHOULD BE PROTECTED.

SINOVIC SAYS IT APPEARED THAT MOST REPUBLICANS FOLLOWED THE PRESIDENT’S LEAD.