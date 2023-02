MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL HOLD INAUGURATION CEREMONIES OF ITS THIRTEENTH PRESIDENT, DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19TH AND THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH.

THE INVESTITURE SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 20TH AT 10 A.M. IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM.

MOSLEY WAS NAMED PRESIDENT IN DECEMBER OF 2021.

HE OFFICIALLY TOOK OFFICE LAST JULY 1ST, FOLLOWING THE RETIREMENT OF PRESIDENT EMERITUS JOHN REYNDERS WHO SERVED FROM 1999 TO 2022, THE LONGEST-SERVING PRESIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE HISTORY.