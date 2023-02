DEER HARVEST NUMBERS INCREASE IN IOWA

IOWA HUNTERS HAD A LOT OF SUCCESS DURING THE DEER SEASONS IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS. .

D-N-R STATE DEER BIOLOGIST JACE ELLIOTT HAS THE NUMBERS:

DEER1 OC…..:PRIOR YEAR” :11

THAT INCLUDED 25-HUNDRED DEER TAKEN IN THE NEW JANUARY SEASON THAT ALLOWED HUNTERS TO USE ANY LEFTOVER ANTLERLESS TAGS.

ELLIOTT SAYS THE TRADITIONAL HUNTING HOTSPOTS HELD TRUE THIS YEAR.

DEER2 OC………IOWA AS WELL” :17

HE SAYS NUMBERS WERE LOWER IN WESTERN IOWA AS THEY CONTINUE TO BUILD BACK FROM THE E-H-D OUTBREAK AND FLOODS IN THE MISSOURI RIVER VALLEY:

DEER3 OC……IN IOWA” :15

THERE WERE AROUND SEVEN-THOUSAND DEER LICENSES SOLD AND HUNTERS TAGGED DEER AT A RATE OF 30-35 PERCENT — WHICH IS SIMILAR TO PREVIOUS YEARS.

ELLIOTT SAYS THE WEATHER WAS FAVORABLE ACROSS THE STATE FOR MOST OF THE DEER SEASON, WHICH HELPED WITH HUNTER SUCCESS.

FILE PHOTO