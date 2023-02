CARLIN TO CHAIR IOWA LIBERTY NETWORK PAC

FORMER STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN IS CHAIRING A NEW POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE LAUNCHED BY IOWANS WHO ARE CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES.

THE IOWA LIBERTY NETWORK HOPES TO UNITE GRASSROOTS CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES BEHIND QUALITY CANDIDATES WILLING TO SERVE “WE THE PEOPLE”.

CARLIN SAYS CORPORATE SPECIAL INTERESTS ARE CONTROLLING TOO MUCH OF THE LEGISLATIVE AGENDA:

THE SIOUX CITY ATTORNEY SAYS THE GOVERNMENT MANDATES REGARDING COVID LED HIM AND OTHER CONSERVATIVES TO TRY TO FIND A WAY TO CHANGE THINGS:

CARLIN SAYS HE IS AT THE FOREFRONT OF THE GROUP BECAUSE OF HIS POLITICAL EXPERIENCE IN DES MOINES, BUT HE IS PART OF A TEAM OF LIKE MINDED PEOPLE WHO KNOW THEIR FREEDOMS AND LIBERTIES ARE NOT BEING DEFENDED AND ARE BEING UNDERMINED BY POLITICAL CLASS ESTABLISHMENT REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS:

CARLIN SAYS THEY ARE DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF OUR CHILDREN, INCLUDING ISSUES YOUNG CHILDREN WON’T UNDERSTAND OR GRASP:

THE IOWA LIBERTY NETWORK HAS A FACEBOOK PAGE AND WEBSITE FOR ANYONE WANTING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEM.