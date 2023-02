SPRATT CASE MOVED TO FEDERAL COURT

STATE CHARGES AGAINST A CHICAGO AREA MAN CHARGED WITH A SERIES OF ARMED ROBBERIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA HAVE BEEN DROPPED IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.

14 COUNTS AGAINST KEVON SPRATT WERE DISMISSED BY JUDGE JAMES DAANE SO THAT A FEDERAL CASE AGAINST HIM MAY PROCEED.

SPRATT IS BEING CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT WITH POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON.

SPRATT WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF FELONY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY IN COOK COUNTY ILLINOIS IN 2011 AND ATTEMPTED THEFT IN 2012.

HE WAS CHARGED WITH A STRING OF ALLEGED CRIMES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA LAST YEAR.

THAT INCLUDES ARMED ROBBERY OF TWO INDIVIDUALS IN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 30TH, ARMED ROBBERY OF THE FOOD AND FUEL IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA ON OCTOBER 16TH, THE BANK ROBBERY OF BANKFIRST IN ONAWA ON OCTOBER 21ST, ARMED ROBBERY OF THE BLUFFS STOP IN SGT. BLUFF ON OCTOBER 22ND, ARMED ROBBERY OF CHECK INTO CASH ON OCTOBER 24TH, ARMED ROBBERY OF THE JEFFERSON CONOCO ON NOVEMBER 11TH IN JEFFERSON, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND BANK ROBBERY OF THE PIONEER BANK OF SALIX, IOWA ON NOVEMBER 14TH.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP AND ARRESTED SPRATT A SHORT TIME AFTER THE SALIX ROBBERY.

THE GUN USED IN MANY OF THE HOLDUPS WAS RECOVERED ALONG WITH OTHER EVIDENCE IN SPRATT’S CAR AND HOME ON VILLA AVENUE.

A COURT DATE IN THE FEDERAL CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET YET.