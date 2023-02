SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE TO CONSIDER EMINENT DOMAIN BILL ON PIPELINE

A SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE COMMITTEE IS ADVANCING A BILL THAT WOULD PREVENT SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS FROM USING EMINENT DOMAIN TO ANNEX LAND IN THE STATE FOR THEIR PROPOSED CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE .

THE BILL WAS APPROVED BY THE HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE AND SAYS THAT THE CO2 PIPELINE IS NOT A COMMON CARRIER OF A COMMODITY.

THE DISTINCTION WOULD MEAN SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO USE EMINENT DOMAIN TO OBTAIN EASEMENTS.

THE BILL WILL NOW MOVE TO THE FULL SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE.