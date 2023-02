PLYMOUTH COUNTY 2 YEAR OLD RUN OVER BY TRACTOR

A TWO-YEAR-OLD BOY WAS INJURED IN A TRACTOR ACCIDENT NEAR CRAIG IOWA MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE 2-YEAR-OLD WAS RIDING ON A TRACTOR WITH HIS FATHER, WHO WAS THE DRIVER.

THE DRIVER BECAME DISTRACTED AND THE CHILD FELL TO THE GROUND AND WAS PARTIALLY RAN OVER BY THE BACK WHEEL OF THE TRACTOR.

THE CHILD WAS TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL BY IRETON AMBULANCE AND LATER FLOWN TO A HOSPITAL IN SIOUX FALLS BY MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.