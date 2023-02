IOWA HOUSE SENDS PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING BILL TO GOVERNOR’S DESK

THE IOWA HOUSE HAS SENT GOVERNOR REYNOLDS A BILL TO INCREASE FUNDING TO THE STATE’S PUBLIC K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS BY THREE PERCENT IN THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE CRAIG JOHNSON OF INDEPENDENE SAYS IT’S A NEARLY 107 MILLION DOLLAR INCREASE.

THE PLAN CLEARED THE STATE SENATE THURSDAY.

THE INCREASE IS ROUGHLY IDENTICAL TO THE AMOUNT PRIVATE SCHOOL PARENTS WILL START GETTING IN STATE-FUNDED SAVINGS ACCOUNTS NEXT SCHOOL YEAR.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS THREE-POINT-SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS WILL BE SPENT ON SCHOOL DISTRICTS NEXT YEAR — SO REPUBLICANS ARE DEDICATING 45 PERCENT OF THE ENTIRE STATE BUDGET TO PUBLIC K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS.

