HAIR DISCRIMINATION FORUM TO BE HELD AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WILL HOST A DISCUSSION ENTITLED “GOOD HAIR/BAD HAIR: A CONVERSATION ABOUT DISCRIMINATION AND THE CROWN ACT ON THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 9TH FROM 6:00P.M. TO 8:00P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE PURPOSE OF THE PRESENTATION IS TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ABOUT THE CROWN ACT LEGISLATION AND RACE-BASED HAIR DISCRIMINATION IN OUR SOCIETY.

THE EVENT IS CO-SPONSORED BY WOMEN AWARE AND IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

THE PUBLIC MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS DOWNTOWN.