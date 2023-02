GRASSLEY WON’T ATTEND STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE WON’T BE ATTENDING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH TONIGHT.

GRASSLEY IS REFERRING TO GOVERNOR SARAH SANDERS OF ARKANSAS, WHO WILL GIVE THE REPUBLICAN REBUTTAL TO THE SPEECH AFTERWARDS.

GRASSLEY DOESN’T THINK PARTS OF BIDEN’S MESSAGE WILL BE LIKED BY IOWANS AND OTHERS IN THE COUNTRY UNHAPPY WITH WHAT THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN DOING:

GRASSLEY ALSO ISN’T HAPPY ABOUT HOW THE CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER AMERICA WAS HANDLED, AS WELL AS OTHER ISSUES:

GRASSLEY SAYS MANY AMERICANS ARE UPSET WITH THE NUMBER OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING DAILY INTO OUR COUNTRY, AND RELATED DRUG AND CRIME ISSUES THAT AREN’T BEING DEALT WITH.