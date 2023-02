ERNST LEADS DELEGATION ON BORDER INSPECTION

IOWA U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST LED A CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION INCLUDING 4TH DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE RANDY FEENSTRA AND IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS TO THE SAN DIEGO SECTOR OF THE BORDER WITH MEXICO AND THEN TO MEXICO CITY THIS PAST WEEKEND.

ERNST SAYS THEY SPOKE WITH MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL AND HEARD THINGS WERE NOT GOING WELL:

FOR THOSE THAT ARE CAUGHT, ERNST SAYS THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH BEDS TO HOLD THEM ALL:

FENTANYL TRAFFICKING IS ANOTHER MAJOR PROBLEM FOR THE BORDER PATROL AGENTS, WITH 8 OF 10 CARS WITH DRUG MAKING IT THROUGH BECAUSE THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH DRUG DOGS OR AGENTS TO DEAL WITH ALL THE TRAFFIC:

. FEENSTRA SAYS THE DELEGATION ALSO TRAVELED TO MEXICO CITY TO MEET WITH MEXICAN OFFICIALS AND PARTICIPATE IN BRIEFINGS WITH BOTH U.S. AND MEXICAN MILITARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT:

FEENSTRA SAYS THEY ALSO TALKED WITH MEXICAN OFFICIALS ABOUT IOWA CORN EXPORTS,

25 PERCENT OF CORN EXPORTS FROM IOWA GO TO MEXICO, WHICH HAS EXPRESSED CONCERNS ABOUT GENETICALLY ALTERED PRODUCT.