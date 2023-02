SIOUX CITY RECYCLING MAY SWITCH TO COLLECTION EVERY OTHER WEEK

RECYCLING PICKUP IN SIOUX CITY MAY BE MOVING TO COLLECTION TO EVERY OTHER WEEK INSTEAD OF A WEEKLY BASIS THIS SUMMER.

THAT’S ONE OF THE CHANGES IN A NEW TEN YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE CITY PROPOSED BY GILL HAULING, THE COMPANY THAT COLLECTS TRASH AND RECYCLABLES IN THE CITY.

THE CURRENT AGREEMENT ALLOWED GILL HAULING TO INCREASE RATES BY 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE CONTRACT.

THE NEW AGREEMENT HAS A COST INCREASE PROPOSED OF A FLOOR CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT OF 3% TO A CEILING CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT OF 5% FOR THE LENGTH OF THE AGREEMENT.

THE PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES FOR LOW-VOLUME USERS TO DOWNSIZE TO A SMALLER CONTAINER FOR A COST SAVINGS WHILE ALLOWING FOR LARGER RECYCLING CARTS AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

THE CURRENT CONTRACT EXPIRES JUNE 30TH WITH THE NEW PROPOSAL RUNNING FROM JULY 1ST THROUGH JUNE 30TH OF THE YEAR 2033.

TWO FIVE YEAR RENEWAL OPTIONS ARE PART OF THE PROPOSAL.

THE COUNCIL DEFERRED A VOTE ON THE CONTRACT FOR A WEEK BECAUSE OF CONCERNS BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT THAT NO PUBLIC HEARING WAS HELD ON THE PROPOSAL AND THE MAYOR FELT PUBLIC INPUT IS NEEDED ON THE CONTRACT.