NATIONAL DEMOCRATS STRIP IOWA OF 1ST IN NATION CAUCUS STATUS

DEMOCRATS IN IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE SAY THEY PLAN TO FOLLOW STATE LAW AND CONTINUE TO HOLD FIRST-IN-THE-NATION CAUCUSES.

THAT WOULD PUT THEM IN VIOLATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE’S PRIMARY CALENDAR.

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SET A NEW CALENDAR OVER THE WEEKEND, VOTING SATURDAY TO HAVE SOUTH CAROLINA REPLACE IOWA AS THE LEAD-OFF STATE, FOLLOWED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE AND NEVADA, THEN GEORGIA AND MICHIGAN — A SEQUENCE PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED IN DECEMBER.

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN JAIME HARRISON OF SOUTH CAROLINA SAYS THESE CHANGES ARE LONG OVERDUE.

THE DELAY IN ANNOUNCING THE RESULTS OF THE 2020 IOWA CAUCUSES DUE TO A FAULTY SMART PHONE APP INTENSIFIED CRITICISM OF IOWA, AFTER DECADES OF BEING FIRST IN THE NATION.

LEAH DAUGHTRY OF NEW YORK, THE FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, SAYS IOWA LAW DOESN’T GIVE IOWA DEMOCRATS THE DIVINE RIGHT TO DEFY PARTY RULES.

SCOTT BRENNAN, FORMER IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN AND A MEMBER OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE, WARNED THE COMMITTEE THAT TWO OF THE STATES SELECTED TO BE IN THE EARLY GROUP CANNOT HOLD THEIR PRIMARIES ON THE DATES NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS HAVE SET.

IOWA’S NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR, RITA HART, SAYS THE PARTY WILL MOVE AHEAD WITH ITS NEW VOTE-BY-MAIL PLAN FOR THE 2024 IOWA CAUCUSES.

THIS WEEKEND, IOWA REPUBLICANS BEGAN BLASTING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S DECISION VIA TWITTER.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAID PRESIDENT BIDEN WAS TOO AFRAID TO FACE IOWA VOTERS.

JEFF KAUFFMAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY, SAID BIDEN UPENDED THE 2024 CAMPAIGN SCHEDULE FOR DEMOCRATS BECAUSE OF HIS POOR SHOWING IN THE CAUCUSES IN 2008 AND 2020.

RADIO IOWA

