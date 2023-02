LOCAL IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HOST CAREER FAIR TUESDAY

LOCAL IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE LOOKING TO ADD MORE RECRUITS TO THEIR RANKS.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE DEPARTMENT IS HOSTING A CAREER FAIR AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER TUESDAY AFTERNOON FROM NOON TO 2:30PM ALONG WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF AND IOWA STATE PATROL:

LAWJOB1 OC………IN SIOUX CITY. :21

SGT. GILL SAYS THERE WILL BE DEMONSTRATIONS FROM SPECIFIC UNITS AND INFORMATION ON VARIOUS OPPORTUNITIES IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

LAWJOB2 OC…..MIDDLE SCHOOLS. :26

GILL STARTED HIS CAREER IN LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 1996 AND SINCE THEN HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF JOBS WITH THE DEPARTMENT:

LAWJOB3 OC…….LOT OF FUN. :11

THOSE ATTENDING WILL SPEND AROUND 30 MINUTES WITH EACH OF THE THREE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.