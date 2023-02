ROUNDS SAYS CHINA THREAT SHOW U.S. MUST MAINTAIN DEFENSE SPENDING

ON SATURDAY, A SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON WAS SHOT DOWN BY THE U-S MILITARY OFF THE COAST OF THE CAROLINAS.

PRIOR TO THAT HAPPENING, SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS TALKED LAST WEEK ABOUT THE THREAT CHINA PRESENTS IN THE WORLD, PARTICULARLY TO TAIWAN:

CHINA1 OC……PREPARED FOR. :27

ROUNDS SAYS THE U.S. FACES MANY SERIOUS THREATS IN THE WORLD:

CHINA2 OC…….WAR WITH YOU. :21

A NUMBER OF CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS HAD BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE ALMOST NINE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLAR DEFENSE BUDGET AS RIPE FOR CUTS PRIOR TO THE BALLOON INCIDENT..

ROUNDS DOES NOT AGREE WITH THEM

CHINA3 OC……..TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS :08

HOUSE REPUBLICANS WANT TO TIE THE SOON TO BE HIT FEDERAL DEBT CEILING WITH BUDGET CUTS.

Jerry Oster contributed story