OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.

OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA.

HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.

OSBORN DEPLOYED TO SAUDI ARABIA AND KUWAIT IN 1991 IN SUPPORT OF THE PERSIAN GULF WAR.

HE ALSO DEPLOYED TO KOSOVO IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION JOINT GUARDIAN IN 2004 AND TO IRAQ IN 2009 IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM.

OSBORN WILL REPLACE MAJOR GENERAL BENJAMIN CORELL, WHO HAS SERVED AS THE ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SINCE SEPTEMBER 2019 AND RETIRED IN JANUARY.OF THIS YEAR.