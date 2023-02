MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA

AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY.

WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.

THE FIVE WERE JOE SALMON AND COREY MCCONNELL OF SPIRIT LAKE, KODY HARRELSON OF NEVADA, CODY CHESTER OF ESTHERVILLE, AND CHRIS PARKS OF HAWARDEN.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT AND WAS NOT SERIOUSLY INJURED.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DOG IS ALSO DOING WELL.

THE DICKINSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE VEHICLE WAS TO BE REMOVED FROM THE WATER SUNDAY.

IT’S THE THIRD TIME A VEHICLE HAS PLUNGED INTO THE WATER AT THAT SPOT THIS WINTER.

Photo courtesy Dickinson County Sheriff