BRIAR CLIFF NAMES NEW BOARD CHAIR & VICE CHAIR

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES HAS NAMED STEVE STOUFFER AS THEIR NEW CHAIRMAN AND LISA BERTRAND AS VICE CHAIR.

STOUFFER BEGAN HIS CAREER WITH IBP IN 1982 WHERE HE SERVED IN MANY DIFFERENT ROLES INCLUDING SALES, STRATEGIC PLANNING AND VARIOUS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP POSITIONS.

IN 2013, HE BECAME THE PRESIDENT OF TYSON FRESH MEATS, DAKOTA DUNES AND LED THE ORGANIZATION UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT LAST MARCH 1ST.

BERTRAND IS DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL AT GREAT WEST CASUALTY COMPANY AND AN ADJUNCT ENGLISH INSTRUCTOR AT BRIAR CLIFF.

PREVIOUSLY, SHE SERVED AS CORPORATE COUNSEL AT TYSON FOODS FOR OVER THIRTEEN YEARS.

BERTRAND HAS ALSO SERVED AS A CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONER FOR THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY SINCE 2015.