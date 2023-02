WORD SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON SEPTEMBER 24TH OF 2021.

19-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD HAD BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT IN THE SHOOTING OF TRAY EHLERS IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

EHLERS WAS TRYING TO HELP HIS SISTER WHO WAS BEING ASSAULTED BY TWO WOMEN WHO WERE WITH WORD.

WORD WAS 17 WHEN THE SHOOTING OCCURRED,

HE WAS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, WITH THE WILLFUL INJURY COUNT TO BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY.

THE JUDGE ORDERED THE ARMED WITH INTENT SENTENCE OF FIVE YEARS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVE TO THOSE TWO CHARGES.