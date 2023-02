WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON & OTHER COUNTS IN MALL STORE THEFT

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND OTHER COUNTS STEMMING FROM AN INCIDENT AT THE SCHEELS SPORTING GOODS STORE LAST OCTOBER IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.

40-YEAR-OLD JESSICA KATZ IS ALSO CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND 4TH DEGREE THEFT.

KATZ AND A SECOND SUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS CLAUDETTE LOERA (LO-AIR-UH) ALLEGEDLY ENTERED SCHEELS LAST OCTOBER 26TH AND TOOK CLOTHING, SHOES AND PET RELATED ITEMS AND A BB PISTOL.

LOERA THEN ALLEGEDLY REMOVED A LIGHTER AND A SMALL DEVICE WITH A FUSE FROM HER HOODED SWEATSHIRT , LIT THE DEVICE AND TOSSED IT ONTO A SHELF AND WALKED AWAY.

THE DEVICE EXPLODED AND KATZ LEFT THE STORE WITH THE UNPAID MERCHANDISE.

THE TWO WOMEN THEN FLED THE SCENE IN A CAR, WHICH STORE EMPLOYEES UNSUCCESSFULLY TRIED TO STOP.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE STOLEN MERCHANDISE WAS VALUED AT OVER $560 DOLLARS AND DAMAGE TO THE STORE AND OTHER MERCHANDISE EXCEEDED $3,400 DOLLARS.

SCHEELS’ SURVEILLANCE RECORDINGS CAPTURED WHAT TRANSPIRED BEFORE AND AFTER THE EXPLOSION.

CLAUDETTE LOERA REMAINS AT LARGE. AN ARRAIGNMENT FOR KATZ IS SET FOR FEBRUARY 10TH.