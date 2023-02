SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED

THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE.

THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.

BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT CLAIMS THE DEFENDANTS RENEGED ON AGREEING TO SELL HIM LAND NEAR UNITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FOR APARTMENT AND HOUSING PROJECTS, PLUS MADE FALSE STATEMENTS ABOUT HIM.

THE DEFENDANT’S RESPONSE STATES THERE WAS NEVER A PENDING SALE OF THE LAND, AND THAT BERTRAND REPEATEDLY SAID HIS INTENTION FOR PURCHASING THE LAND WAS TO USE IT FOR FARMING, MAKING THE DEFENDANTS SKEPTICAL OF BERTRAND’S CLAIM,

GREENWELL ALSO DENIES SAYING THAT BERTRAND STOLE DIRT FROM THE NORTH HIGH OUTER DRIVE PROJECT BUT DID SAY WORDS TO THE EFFECT THAT IF BERTRAND WANTED TO CALL HIMSELF THE DIRT DEVIL TO GO AHEAD.

THE DEFENDANTS STATE BERTRAND HAS NEVER APPEARED BEFORE THE SCHOOL BOARD ON THE LAND ISSUE AND HAS NOT FOLLOWED THE PUBLIC PROCESS THAT WOULD BE NECESSARY FOR THE SALE OF DISTRICT PROPERTY.

THEY ASK THAT BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT BE DISMISSED.