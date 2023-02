MERCYONE DEBUTS HYBRID MEDICAL PROCEDURAL ROOM

SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL HAS DEBUTED A HYBRID PROCEDURAL ROOM TO SERVE ITS PATIENTS.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DR. KEITH VOLLSTEDT SAYS THE ROOM WILL SERVE A VARIETY OF PURPOSES INCLUDING MULTI SIMULTANEOUS PROCEDURES FOR A PATIENT:

AND THAT COULD INVOLVE SEVERAL DOCTORS TAKING PART TOGETHER AND SERVING THE PATIENT FASTER AND MORE EFFICIENTLY:

THE NEW ROOM HAD BEEN IN PLANNING FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS AND COST AROUND A MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS.

DR. VOLLSTEDT SAYS THE ROOM IS UNIQUE TO SIOUXLAND AND MERCYONE IS PROUD TO OFFER IT FOR ITS PATIENT CARE.