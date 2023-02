JAIL AUTHORITY SETS L-E-C MAINTENANCE FUND PARAMETERS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY MET FRIDAY TO DISCUSS PROJECT FINANCES AND REVENUES.

CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS MUCH OF THE DISCUSSION WAS ABOUT THE OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE FUND OF EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS DEDICATED TO FUTURE UNFORESEEN REPAIRS:

THE FUND WILL ONLY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, AND $400,000 ANNUALLY WILL BE CONTRIBUTED TO IT FROM HOUSING FEES FROM HOLDING INMATES FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OR OTHER COUNTIES AFTER THE NEW JAIL OPENS.

WIECK SAYS THERE ARE ALSO WARRANTIES THAT WILL BE IN FORCE AND INSURANCE COVERAGE TO PROTECT AGAINST DAMAGE BEFORE THE FUND WOULD BE USED:

WIECK SAYS CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN CONTINUING AT THE SITE, AND THE RECENT SUB ZERO WEATHER AND SNOW HAS AT TIMES SLOWED BUT NOT STOPPED THE WORK THERE.