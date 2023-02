IOWA HOUSE EXPECTED TO SEND SCHOOL FUNDING BILL TO GOVERNOR NEXT WEEK

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL SOON SEND THE GOVERNOR A BILL TO INCREASE GENERAL STATE SPENDING ON IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY ABOUT 106 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS THAT’S A SOLID NUMBER THAT SHOWS SUPPORT FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEMS AND HE EXPECTS THE HOUSE TO ENDORSE THAT SPENDING NEXT WEEK.

THE STATE SENATE APPROVED THE THREE PERCENT INCREASE IN GENERAL STATE SCHOOL AID THURSDAY AFTERNOON.