A NEBRASKA TEEN HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN STANTON COUNTY ON THURSDAY.

THE STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED NEAR THE CITY OF CLARKSON AND CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 19-YEAR-OLD JEYCO GONZALEZ OF SCHUYLER.

THE SHERIFF SAYS GONZALEZ WAS DRIVING AN S-U-V THAT COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK ON STATE ROUTE 15.

GONZALEZ WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, A 24-YEAR-OLD, WAS TAKEN TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.