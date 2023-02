CITY TO HOST FORUM WITH LOCAL UNIVERSITY & COLLEGE PRESIDENTS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE COMMUNITY TO CONNECT WITH THE THREE PRESIDENTS OF OUR LOCAL HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTES.

CITIZENS WILL HEAR BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY INTERIM PRESIDENT PATRICK JACOBSON-SCHULTE, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY, AND WESTERN IOWA TECH PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL AS THEY SHARE GOALS AND INFORMATION ABOUT EACH SCHOOL.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST FROM 5:30-6:30 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

IT WILL ALSO BE LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK ON THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S DIVERSITY PAGE.