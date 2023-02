FEBURARY IS HEART MONTH, AND AN IOWA HEART DOCTOR IS REMINDING WOMEN THEIR HEART-ATTACK SIGNS CAN BE VAGUE.

DR. DENISE SORRENTINO WITH THE IOWA HEART CENTER SAYS FATIGUE, SHORTNESS OF BREATH, AND NAUSEA CAN BE SIGNS OF A HEART ATTACK.

SHE SAYS YOU SHOULD TELL SOMEONE ABOUT THE SYMPTOMS AND NOT IGNORE THEM:

FRIDAY IS GO RED DAY.

THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION ENCOURAGES WOMEN TO WEAR RED TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT HEART DISEASE–THE NUMBER ONE KILLER OF BOTH MEN AND WOMEN.