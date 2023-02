SUMMIT CARBON PROJECT CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS SAYS THEY ARE CONTINUING TO MAKE PROGRESS ON THEIR PROPOSED CARBON CAPTURE, TRANSPORTATION, AND STORAGE PROJECT.

COMPANY C-E-O LEE BLANK SAYS MORE LAND OWNERS ON THE PROPOSED ROUTE OF THE PROJECT’S PIPELINE IN IOWA ARE VOLUNTARILY SIGNING EASEMENT AGREEMENTS:

SUMMIT SAYS IN TOTAL, 1,050 LANDOWNERS ACROSS 29 IOWA COUNTIES HAVE NOW SIGNED 1,840 EASEMENT AGREEMENTS WITH THE COMPANY.

A DOZEN ETHANOL MANUFACTURERS IN IOWA HAVE JOINED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTION’S CARBON CAPTURE PROJECT.