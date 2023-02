JANUARY WEATHER WAS ANYTHING BUT TYPICAL THIS YEAR

JANUARY IS USUALLY THE COLDEST AND DRIEST MONTH OF THE YEAR, BUT STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISAN (GLISS-EN) SAYS THE NUMBERS WENT AGAINST THE AVERAGES THIS YEAR.

JANUARY ALSO SAW MORE RAIN AND SNOW THAN NORMAL.

HE SAYS HALF THE STATE SAW MORE SNOWFALL THAN NORMAL.

THE SEVERE WEATHER IN JANUARY WAS NOT LIMITED TO SNOW AND BLIZZARDS, AS TWO TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN EASTERN IOWA.

THE TORNADOES WERE RARE AND RECORD-BREAKING.

GLISAN SAYS THE EARLY SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK FOR FEBRUARY IS SLIGHTLY WARMER AND WETTER.