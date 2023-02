CONAGRA & USDA ANNOUNCE CANNED MEAT RECALL

AN IOWA BASED COMPANY IS RECALLING TWO-POINT-SIX MILLION POUNDS OF CANNED MEAT AND POULTRY PRODUCTS.

VARIOUS CANNED MEATS FROM CONAGRA BRANDS OF FORT MADISON HAVE A PACKAGING DEFECT THAT MAY CAUSE THE PRODUCTS TO BECOME CONTAMINATED.

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE’S FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE SAYS THE PRODUCTS DO NOT SHOW ANY OUTWARD SIGNS OF CONTAMINATION.

THE RECALLED BRANDS INCLUDE ARMOUR, KROGER, GOYA, PRAIRIE BELT, HARGIS HOUSE, GRACE, AND GREAT VALUE AND ARE MANY TYPES OF VIENNA SAUSAGES.

THE PROBLEM WAS DISCOVERED WHEN THE COMPANY NOTIFIED FEDERAL AG OFFICIALS AFTER OBSERVING SPOILED OR LEAKING CANS FROM MULTIPLE PRODUCTION DATES AT THE ESTABLISHMENT’S WAREHOUSE.

THE MEAT AND POULTRY PRODUCTS WERE PRODUCED BETWEEN DECEMBER 12TH AND JANUARY 13TH.

CONSUMERS WHO HAVE PURCHASED THE PRODUCTS ARE URGED TO THROW THE PRODUCTS AWAY OR RETURN THEM TO THE PLACE OF PURCHASE.