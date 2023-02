CARLIN SAYS MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DAMAGES SHOULD BE LEFT TO JURY OR JUDGE TO DECIDE

CARLIN SAYS MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DAMAGES SHOULD BE LEFT TO JURY OR JUDGE...

THE IOWA SENATE WILL SOON DEBATE SENATE FILE 148, WHICH WOULD SET A ONE MILLION DOLLAR CAP ON NON-ECONOMIC, PAIN AND SUFFERING DAMAGES IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAWSUITS IN THE STATE.

JIM CARLIN IS A LOCAL ATTORNEY WHO HANDLES THOSE TYPES OF CASES.

HE ALSO SERVED SIOUXLAND AS A REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR AND SAYS HE ISN’T IN AGREEMENT WITH WHAT’S BEING PROPOSED IN DES MOINES:

CARLIN ESTIMATES AROUND 350 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CASES IN IOWA ARE FILED EACH YEAR.

HE SAYS THERE IS OFTEN AN APPEAL PROCESS THAT TAKES PLACE AFTER A JURY OR JUDGE RENDERS A DECISION:

CARLIN SAYS THE INSURANCE COMPANIES ARE LOBBYING FOR THE CAPS TO LIMIT THEIR LIABILITY IN CASES:

CARLIN SAYS A STUDY SHOWS THAT THE SETTLEMENT COSTS AREN’T AS BIG A BITE AS THE LOBBYISTS WANT YOU TO THINK:

HE SAYS THE 7TH AMENDMENT OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION GUARANTEES US THE RIGHT TO A JURY TRIAL.

CARLIN SAYS CAPS ON A JURY’S DECISION TO DECIDE SETTLEMENTS WOULD RESTRICT THAT RIGHT.