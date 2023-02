STATEHOUSE REPUBLICANS PROPOSE 3% AID INCREASE FOR IOWA SCHOOLS

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE ARE PROPOSING A 106 MILLION DOLLAR INCREASE IN GENERAL STATE AID TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

THAT’S A THREE PERCENT INCREASE AND IT’S HIGHER THAN GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PROPOSED.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE CRAIG JOHNSON OF INDEPENDENCE SAYS THE BILL WILL BE APPROVED SOON, TO GIVE SCHOOL BOARDS TIME TO COMPLETE BUDGET PLANS BY APRIL 15TH.

FUNDING1 OC……..ARE INCREASING FUNDING.” :08

MARGARET BUCKTON, A LOBBYIST FOR THE URBAN EDUCATION NETWORK AND THE RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA, SAYS IT WOULD BE THE SECOND HIGHEST INCREASE FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN 14 YEARS:

FUNDING2 OC…….REARRANGEMENTS OF STAFF.” :10

THE G-O-P’S PROPOSED FUNDING INCREASE FOR IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS IS ROUGHLY EQUAL TO THE AMOUNT OF MONEY LAWMAKERS EXPECT PRIVATE SCHOOL PARENTS WILL GET IN THE COMING YEAR.