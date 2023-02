SIOUX CITY RANKED IN TOP 20 EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS IN U.S.

THE SIOUX CITY METRO HOUSING MARKET IS RANKED AS THE NUMBER 16 EMERGING HOUSING MARKET IN THE COUNTRY IN A NEW REPORT BY THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND REALTOR DOT

THE INDEX ANALYZES KEY HOUSING MARKET DATA, AS WELL AS ECONOMIC VITALITY AND LIFESTYLE METRICS, TO SURFACE EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS THAT OFFER A HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE AND ARE EXPECTED TO SEE FUTURE HOME PRICE APPRECIATION.

SIOUX CITY’S NUMBER 16 RANKING INCLUDES SOUTH SIOUX, DAKOTA DUNES AND NORTH SIOUX CITY.

LAFAYETTE-WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, IS THE NO. 1 EMERGING MARKET IN AMERICA ACCORDING TO THE REPORT.

INDIANA HAD THE TOP THREE MARKETS WITH FORT WAYNE RANKING 2ND AND ELKHART-GOSHEN THIRD.

TOPEKA, KANSAS WAS 4TH.

THE RANKING EVALUATES THE 300 MOST POPULOUS CORE-BASED STATISTICAL AREAS, AS MEASURED BY THE U.S. CENSUS BUREAU,