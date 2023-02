NURSING HOMES CHALLENGED BY RISING COSTS

SEVENTEEN IOWA NURSING HOMES CLOSED LAST YEAR. IOWA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION C-E-O BRENT WILLETT SAYS ESCALATING COSTS ARE TO BLAME AND ALL BUT TWO FACILITIES WERE IN RURAL COMMUNITIES.:

NH1 OC……..CONTINUE TO OPERATE.” :23

THE TOUCHSTONE HEALTH CARE COMMUNITY FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF THE TWO LARGE CITY NURSING HOMES TO CLOSE.

THE MEDICAID PROGRAM PAYS FOR THE CARE OF OVER HALF OF IOWA NURSING HOME RESIDENTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS IS RECOMMENDING AN INCREASE IN MEDICAID DAILY RATE FOR NURSING HOME CARE AND WILLETT SAYS HE’S OPTIMISTIC LEGISLATORS WILL INCREASE THAT REIMBURSEMENT RATE.

NH2 OC……ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING.” :09

WILLETT SAYS THE MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT RATE CURRENTLY COVERS ABOUT 80 PERCENT OF THE DAILY COST OF CARE FOR A NURSING HOME RESIDENT.

ACCORDING TO A RECENT IOWA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION SURVEY, ABOUT SEVEN OUT OF 10 IOWA NURSING HOMES ARE HOLDING BEDS OPEN AS A WAY TO DEAL WITH THE STAFFING SHORTAGES AND BUDGET SHORTFALLS.

IN THE PAST TWO YEARS, 39 IOWA NURSING HOMES HAVE CLOSED — REDUCING THE NUMBER OF NURSING HOME BEDS IN THE STATE BY MORE THAN 800.

FACILITIES ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE 60 DAYS NOTICE OF A CLOSURE AND HELP RESIDENTS FIND CARE IN ANOTHER NURSING HOME.

……………..