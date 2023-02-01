New Huskers Coach Sues Carolina Panthers

Huskers head football coach Matt Rhule is suing his most recent employer, the Carolina Panthers.

CBS Sports says Rhule claims the Panthers are refusing to pay his severance compensation.

Rhule was fired as the Panthers head coach in early October, less than halfway through his third season with the team.

The suit says Rhule wants the Panthers to pay him the money owed in his severance package.

Even though details of the suit haven’t been released, CBS Sports reports his contract shows he would be owed around five-million dollars.