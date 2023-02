CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS SIGNS CONTINUE TO POINT TO A SLOWING ECONOMY IN THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION.

GOSS SAYS THE MANAGERS THEY TALK TO ARE DEALING WITH A NUMBER OF ISSUES:

AND GOSS SAYS JOB OPENINGS ARE SHRINKING IN THE NEW YEAR:

THE SURVEY COVERS BUSINESSES IN A NINE STATE REGION FROM MINNESOTA AND THE DAKOTAS TO OKLAHOMA AND ARKANSAS.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed