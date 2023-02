START PLANNING FOR THE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

PLANS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR SIOUX CITY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE, WHICH WILL OF COURSE TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17TH AT 6 P.M.

THE EVENT WILL START ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET AT IOWA STREET AND CONTINUE WEST DOWN 4TH, ENDING AT WATER STREET.

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION IS EXPECTED TO FEATURE MORE THAN 50 FLOATS, MUSICIANS AND GROUPS.

MAC DOLAN, CO-CHAIR OF THE PARADE, INVITES BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS AND IRISH FAMILIES TO SIGN UP TO BE PART OF THE PARADE AND HOPES EVERYONE WILL DON THEIR MOST FESTIVE GREEN TO KICK-OFF THE MARCH WEEKEND.

GO ONLINE TO WWW.SIOUXCITYSTPATS.COM TO SIGN UP.