SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN ASSAULT OF APARTMENT RESIDENT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO AN INCIDENT EARLY TUESDAY AT AN APARTMENT.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO 1512 JONES STREET, APARTMENT ONE FOR A REPORT OF A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS AT ABOUT 3:50 A.M.

THE MALE VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT A MAN AND WOMAN WERE IN HIS APARTMENT, STARTED ARGUING WITH HIM AND SPRAYED HIM WITH A FIRE EXTINGUISHER.

THE VICTIM SHOT AT THE SUSPECTS WITH A PELLET GUN, BUT THEY LEFT WITH HIS PITBULL PUPPY.

A TIP LED POLICE TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM OF THE ALTA VISTA APARTMENTS AT 1700 JACKSON STREET, WHERE THEY FOUND THE SUSPECT, 26-YEAR-OLD RODNEY FREEMONT, WITH THE PUPPY.

THE WOMAN WAS NOT THERE AND HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

FREEMONT WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH EYE AND THROAT INJURIES FROM THE FIRE EXTINGUISHER POWDER.

THE DOG WAS LATER RETURNED TO HIM.

Updated 4:47 p.m. 1/31/23