ROBERTS TO PRESENT WAITT LECTURE AT MORNINGSIDE

ABC-TV PERSONALITY ROBIN ROBERTS WILL PRESENT THE 2023 WAITT LECTURE AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ON APRIL 19TH IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM.

THE LECTURE WILL TAKE PLACE IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE INAUGURATION OF DR. ALBERT MOSLEY.

ROBERTS IS CO-ANCHOR OF ABC NEWS’ GOOD MORNING AMERICA AND A BEST-SELLING AUTHOR.

SHE ALSO HAS A MORNINGSIDE CONNECTION AS HER FATHER, COL. LAWRENCE ROBERTS, WAS A 1957 GRADUATE OF MORNINGSIDE WHO WAS ONE OF THE FAMED TUSKEGEE AIRMEN DURING WORLD WAR TWO AND LATER SERVED IN VIETNAM.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.